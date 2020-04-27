Energy Observer completes the first transatlantic passage

According to Victorien Erussard, Captain and founder: “The boat has just covered over 9,000km entirely self-sufficiently, with no possibility of any technical pit-stops due to the general lockdown. Crossing the Atlantic with this floating laboratory sends a powerful message to the decision-makers as it demonstrates the supreme reliability and resilience of our low-carbon systems. We can and must switch the energy model. Massive investment for economic recovery is needed to enable us to build a whole new world, which no longer involves fossil fuels.”
Because of the virus, the crew was unable to set foot on land during its stopovers in the Canary Islands or Cape Verde, instead, they receive fresh produce from a distance in the Canaries.
The vessel posted an average speed of over 6 knots, despite adverse weather at the start of the course. A combination of solar panels, two automatic propulsion wings, new variable pitch propellers, the hydrogen system allowed irregularities in the amount of sunshine or wind to be compensated for, providing regular performance whatever the conditions.
Australian superyacht design studio Sorgiovanni Designs has presented a 99-metre luxury expedition yacht concept Frontier.The yacht features a steel hull, aluminium superstructure and a certified ice-breaker reversed bow. The interior design features a range of sustainable materials, including eggshell, seeds, fast-growing woods, stones and barks. According to the studio, the interior will combine “timeless styling and beautiful furnishings”.Key features include a helicopter landing platform. Also, an outdoor bar and Jacuzzi on the observation deck and gym. The double-storey beach club has direct access to the sea, as well as a massage room, sauna, steam room and second Jacuzzi. The main deck has a spectacular cinema and a dining room for up to 20 guests located adjacent to a games room. Accommodation on board is for a total of 14 guests in six ensuite double cabins on the lower deck. Crew accommodation meanwhile is for a total of 34 staff in 14 double cabins and three double staff cabins. Master suite on the upper deck includes a private lounge and office and direct access to the pool.The garage can accommodate two 25 metre tenders, two 15 metre hovercrafts, two 15 metre tenders and four jet skis. The yacht equipped with two diesel engines and a top speed of 19-20 knots with a cruising speed of 15-16 knots.
April 28, 2020
London based studio Sturge Design and expedition specialist Pelorus showcases a new 96m explorer superyacht concept named Rimor-X. The exterior has been developed with Vienna based designer Ben Julian Toth and Pelorus as a technical advisor.According to Pelorus, the yacht was named after the Latin word “rimor” that means “explorer”, because she has “growing desire within experiential travel to go further afield and see parts of the world few others have”. Toth adds: “The Rimor-X visually unites the beauty and might of its natural environment with an unmistakable call towards fierce environments, new adventures, and bold expeditions for lasting memories and Pelorus has the knowledge and know-how in leading the adventurous experiences that the clients are after.” The interior styling consists of Teak detailing in the ceilings and “fast texture materials”. Rimor-X will feature a large gym, fully equipped wellness spa and an atrium leading down to an underwater “mermaid lounge” intended for observing underwater life. Also, the yacht will have a 10-metre pool located beneath the helipad and alfresco dining and lounging areas with an outside Jacuzzi and fire pit on the bridge deck. Accommodation onboard is for a total of 14 guests in seven staterooms, including four double suites on the lower deck, two VIP apartments on the main deck and a dedicated owner’s deck and observatory. Rimor-X will have a top speed of 17 knots and a range of 10,000 nautical miles.
April 27, 2020
Princess Y85 has an elegant sweeping profile, which houses an interior sanctuary that resets the benchmark for modern living. According to Pininfarina, they focused on what they call “spatial design”. The interior finish is gorgeous high-gloss walnut joinery that matches the V-grooved walnut flooring, while teak covers decking and rails. Her flybridge includes a large dining area opposite a well-equipped wet bar further complemented by a large aft sunpad. An expansive single-level main deck provides ample entertaining space with a flexible galley arrangement. Also, here is a full wet bar just to starboard with L-shaped counter, twin stools and full amenities from fridge to icemaker.Three separate seating areas ensure the utmost privacy for guests with the crew able to move discretely around the yacht. The saloon becomes a comfy media centre when the 55-inch television rises from behind the starboard couch. The galley can be included or excluded from the saloon by a sliding partition that turns one of its worktops into a bar or buffet when needed.The en suite VIP cabin, forward, boasts a large double bed and walk-in-wardrobe, dinette, and the twin helm chairs get companionship from sofas on either side. Furthermore, one double and one twin cabin (convertible into a double) complete her spacious accommodation. The skipper has the console, two luxurious helm chairs are clearly inherited from the automotive world. Automotive details abound in the main deck wheelhouse, including adjustable seats and a leather-covered steering wheel.With twin MAN V12 engines propelling her to a top speed of 33 knots, she flies past her contemporaries without looking back.
April 27, 2020
April 27, 2020
The 27.9m flagship Nomad 95 SUV by Gulf Craft has her naval architecture made by Andrew Wolstenholme, of Wolstenholme Yacht Design. The exterior and interior design is the brilliant work of Gulf Craft’s in-house team.According to Gareth Lloyd, sales manager at Gulf Craft: “The brief was to create a unique vessel that’s able to cover serious distance and cope with challenging sea conditions.” The glass-top dining table seats 10 and is backed by a feature wall on the forward bulkhead. The large main saloon windows provide sweeping vistas from the two sofas or the two loose armchairs. The aft main deck offers al fresco dining with a wet bar with an ice-maker and barbecue. Wood detailing, with built-in LEDs, arches from the walls to the ceiling in the main saloon, defining a sense of separation between the saloon and dining room. The Nomad 95 SUV has a flexible interior layout, allowing the general arrangement to be changed to have four, five or six cabins. The upper saloon can be fitted as a saloon with living space or as a VIP cabin, as it is in hull No 1. The bathrooms are a good size with full rain showers.Move down below and a huge tender garage offers space for a rib and two jet skis. There is a tender lift option as well, meaning owners can fit a fourth water toy or additional tender on the back. When the garage is open and emptied, it can be turned into a beach club area for relaxing close to the water.The extensive staff quarters have space for four crew in two bunk rooms, plus an additional skipper’s cabin with en-suite bathroom. Indeed, the Nomad 95 SUV offers something exciting and new to private yacht buyers, carving out a niche of its very own.The Nomad 95 SUV can handle 30- to 33-knot winds and go 25 knots. The standard fuel tanks hold 14,570 litres, and they power twin MAN V12-1900 1,874hp engines.
April 24, 2020