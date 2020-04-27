Energy Observer completes the first transatlantic passage

Energy Observer is a technological laboratory and a new energy model that supports the living world. On Tuesday 21 April, the first hydrogen vessel powered by renewable energies docked in Fort-de-France (Martinique, Caribbean) after her first transatlantic passage. The vessel travelled from Saint-Malo, the journey of around 5,000 nautical miles and took just over 30 days.















According to Victorien Erussard, Captain and founder: “The boat has just covered over 9,000km entirely self-sufficiently, with no possibility of any technical pit-stops due to the general lockdown. Crossing the Atlantic with this floating laboratory sends a powerful message to the decision-makers as it demonstrates the supreme reliability and resilience of our low-carbon systems. We can and must switch the energy model. Massive investment for economic recovery is needed to enable us to build a whole new world, which no longer involves fossil fuels.”













Because of the virus, the crew was unable to set foot on land during its stopovers in the Canary Islands or Cape Verde, instead, they receive fresh produce from a distance in the Canaries.













The vessel posted an average speed of over 6 knots, despite adverse weather at the start of the course. A combination of solar panels, two automatic propulsion wings, new variable pitch propellers, the hydrogen system allowed irregularities in the amount of sunshine or wind to be compensated for, providing regular performance whatever the conditions.







